Macao Grand Prix Museum celebrates International Museum Day Free admission for the public on 18 May

MACAU, April 26 - In celebration of International Museum Day on 18 May, the Macao Grand Prix Museum under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s management will join other local museums to unfold the Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022 on 29 May. The Macao Grand Prix Museum will organize parent-and-child workshops in May and open to the public for free visits with a twisted balloon activity on 18 May.

Booth game on Macao International Museum Day Carnival

International Museum Day is celebrated under the theme “The Power of Museums” in 2022. On 29 May, the Macao International Museum Day Carnival will be held at Iao Hon Market Park, where the Macao Grand Prix Museum will run the booth game “Electric Track” in celebration of this global occasion.

Creative parent-and-child workshops at Macao Grand Prix Museum

The Macao Grand Prix Museum will roll out four sessions of parent-and-child workshops in total on two Sundays, 15 and 22 May. There will be 3D car printing workshops and wax candle glass workshops (10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; each session lasts about 1.5 hours). Participants can join the workshops for free. Interested individuals can learn more and sign up for the workshops online at MGTO’s Online Registration System: https://eservice.macaotourism.gov.mo/registration/registerMGPWorkshop.php from 27 April onwards. Quotas are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants will receive email confirmation and have to purchase museum tickets by themselves. Museums tickets can be purchased online at the Macao Grand Prix Museum’s official website: https://eticket.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/. The workshops will be conducted in Cantonese. Each session will admit ten pairs of parent-and-child participants. Children aged between 4 -14 and their parents are welcome to join.

Free admission on 18 May – International Museum Day

On 18 May, International Museum Day, the Macao Grand Prix Museum will be open to the public for free visits. Between 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., there will be a balloon car twisting activity which distributes a limited quantity of twisted balloon cars to museum visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum has been operating in rigorous compliance with the pandemic prevention guidelines issued by Health Bureau. Visitors are required to wear masks throughout the visit, undergo temperature checks, present their valid Macao Health Code in green color and scan the venue code.

For the latest information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.

For more information and activity program of the Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022, please visit the website of “Museums in Macao”: www.museums.gov.mo/eng/home.html.