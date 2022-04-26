Klever Mainnet Migration with KLV 100% APR Staking Event now live
The Klever Mainnet Migration contract is now live, allowing all KLV holders on Tron Network to stake their KLV starting April 25th until July 26th, 2022.
Klever's previous Tron-based KLV staking contract has now been paused, removing all withdrawal and standard staking processes.
When KleverChain goes live, staked KLV will be available for withdrawal to users’ Mainnet addresses. The staked KLV will be subject to an APR of 100% for the duration of the contract (depending on when they've entered the contract), or until the event concludes on July 26th, 2022.
Addresses can stake up to 10 buckets with a minimum of 1,000 KLV per bucket. The withdrawal process will only permit the withdrawal of the entire amount locked in the account.
If a user would like to participate in this Klever Mainnet Staking event, they would need to open up their Klever Wallet, navigate to their Klever Dapp Browser and open up: stake.klever.finance – follow the instructions in the below faqs to stake KLV at 100% APR.
Remember all users require a minimum of 50 TRX to stake their KLV into the new contract.
FAQs
- How do they stake their KLV on the new contract:
Using their Klever Wallet, where their KLV has been stored, users can select Klever Browser.
Users need to make sure they have selected their TRX wallet, and then navigate to the following URL:
https://stake.klever.finance/
NB: ALWAYS MAKE SURE YOU’VE ENTERED THIS ADDRESS CORRECTLY
The browser will open up a “Staking Migration” page, containing your Tron-based KLV balance.
1. Enter the amount of KLV that they would like to “Deposit” into the Staking Contract
2. Press the Deposit Button
3. Authorize the transaction
4. Done
A timer has been added to the Staking Migration page guiding everyone with regards to the length of the contract period. At the end of the contract, users will be able to withdraw their KLV into their new Klever Blockchain Mainnet Address.
*Klever Blockchain Mainnet Addresses will be accessible closer to the KleverChain Mainnet launch date.
- Can a user still buy Tron-based KLV and stake it into the new Staking Migration contract over the course of the new staking period?
Yes, they can buy using Klever's approved fiat service providers in Klever Wallet or via Klever Swap services found on Klever Exchange and in Klever Wallet. All KLV must be available in Klever Wallet, to partake in the Mainnet Staking event. The APR is calculated based on the date you entered the new staking contract.
- What do they do if they missed the previous Tron Blockchain KLV contract withdrawal period which ended Apr 24, 2022?
They would have to contact the Klever support team. Upon actioning and approval of their support ticket, the support team will request reimbursement of their KLV after 30 days. Following receipt of their KLV after 30 days, they will be able to enter the staking event, but only for a short period of time and until July 26th.
Warren Manuel
Klever Finance
