Crypto Art Island Brings Leading Artists to Gibraltar, 29th April - 4th May 2022, Xapo Bank, Gibraltar
Crypto Art Island, Europe’s first ever NFT art fair, takes place in Gibraltar from 29th April to 4th May 2022, showcasing world leading crypto artists.
Crypto Art Island is a veritable who’s who of NFT artists who are creating a real buzz in the crypto art world, with a wealth of amazing and unique pieces being auctioned build or start a collection.”GIBRALTAR, GIBRALTAR, SPAIN, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Art Island, Europe’s first ever NFT art fair, takes place in Gibraltar this week, showcasing leading crypto artists from around the world. The event features an outstanding physical and digital gallery of art from some of the best, most collectible artists on the crypto art scene.
From Friday 29th April to Wednesday 4th May 2022, the headquarters of Gibraltar’s historic Xapo Bank will be transformed into an incredible interactive setting offering buyers and collectors the chance to see and buy work from top digital artists and creators.
The highlight of the event will be an NFT auction where work from over 26 world-renowned artists will go under the hammer, with art presented for sale on large-format NFT screens specially designed for the event.
Every piece will be on sale using ETH, and MetaMask Wallet technology which ensures an authenticated and signed version of the digital asset, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts. As well as taking place live, the NFT sales will also run online.
“As NFT art continues to take the world by storm, interest in building a collection has never been greater, both among seasoned collectors as well as those dipping their toes into the water for the first time,” says Crypto Art Island co-founder and award-winning entrepreneur and international art dealer Joëlle Dinnage.
“Crypto Art Island brings together some of the most exciting, innovative artists working in the space, in a novel and engaging way, making it at once simple and safe as well as completely thrilling to find and acquire a statement piece.
“The art fair line-up reads like a veritable who’s who of NFT artists who are creating a real buzz in the crypto art world, and there will be a wealth of amazing and unique pieces being auctioned to build or start a collection,” she continues.
“With investors and collectors from around the globe joining the auction in person and online, it really is an unmissable opportunity to see and acquire something incredible.”
Artist highlights at Crypto Art Island include:
JAVIER ARRÉS – leading crypto-artist known for hyper-detailed works, intricate cities and machines and Visual Toys, impossible fantasy gif-arts.
GALA MIRISSA - one of the greatest digital artists of the 21st century and most influential Hispanic women in the cryptocurrency industry.
EDWARD HOPLEY - photographer documenting a cocktail of individual tastes from contemporary minimalism and industrial chic to opulent and historic.
REKA NYARI – explores traditional ideals of beauty and gender to portray sexuality from a predominantly female perspective.
JOYART - art that is much more than visual with an inherent touch of energy that activates expansion in all self-expressions.
ÓSCAR CARRASCO - photographic works of abandoned places often clandestinely infiltrated before they disappeared.
ALEJANDRO PEREIRA - traditional and digital sculptor moving into crypto art with digital sculptural works in NFT.
GALLARDO SUCH - in her illustrative works, the comic culture merges with the sensuality and ostentation typical of the Baroque.
MAX MITENKOV - artist and illustrator of film, illustrator VFX and games, his main skills are Keyframe Concept Art and Environment.
HOWARD HARRIS - approaches the photographic image in a genuinely unconventional way.
NACHO RIESCO - digital sculptor focusing on organic jewellery designs and jewellery themed pieces inspired from nature.
STALKER – exploring different artistic languages with a distinctively avant-garde experimental and collaborative character.
YELENA YORK - a visual artist producing exquisite, detailed work using markers to create pieces resembling brushed paintings.
MARCO OGGIAN - simple shapes and bright colours highlight critical, controversial, and social issues in posters and prints.
PINK F!CTION - NFTs in collaboration with fellow artist Dan Broekman, in work showing how amazing our world is.
JUANMA ESPINOSA – creator of animated illustrations and story boards from film and animation series.
ANNA AMGREN – painting automatic drawing with closed eyes and importing the draft to computer for processing and animation.
CAROL CARPENTER – intuitive painter using experimental processes and a saturated palette to create vivid works of organic art.
DUTCHIE DINNAGE – inspirational newcomer aged eight, the youngest crypto artist, showcasing NFT monster creations.
Crypto Art Island, Xapo Bank, One Grand Casemates Square, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA. https://cryptoartisland.com/
