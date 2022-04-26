Kansas City Basement Remodeling Now Offers Custom-Built Basement Kitchens for Your Home
EINPresswire.com/ -- Things are starting to get exciting as a local Kansas City remodeling company is showcasing new ideas for making homes better than ever before. Adding a kitchen to the basement might sound sort of peculiar to some folks, but to other homeowners, it's just what they've been looking for all along.
Imagine turning the basement of any home into a small apartment area to rent out or to create a space that houses visiting guests. Adding a kitchen to the mix is the epitome of comfort for anyone that'll be staying in the abode beneath the main living area. That's why, a basement kitchen remodel is the answer!
Basement remodeling in Kansas City has come a long way. It is no longer simply turning unfinished basements into a room with a bit of paint splashed on the walls. Instead, companies like Kansas City Basement Remodeling are turning old, dingy cellars into gorgeous living and entertaining areas.
"We're all excited to offer Kansas City residents the opportunity to add a kitchen to their basement. There are many ways that the project can be done and numerous styles. We've designed basement kitchens with full-scale plumbing, appliances, and custom cabinets", said Dustin, owner of Kansas City Basement Remodeling.
Basement finishing in Kansas City, MO, is an excellent way to add value to the home. When looking to sell their house, most homeowners need ideas on how to increase their asking price. Souping up the basement with a sink, range, and brand new tile flooring is one way to go about it. In fact, turning the basement into a deluxe living area is something that almost always catches the eyes of potential buyers.
Turning the basement into a small apartment complete with a kitchen and bathroom is a great way to bring a second or third income into the household. A homeowner can easily rent the space and make some extra cash. College students, nannies, and even some older adults would enjoy that sort of living arrangement.
Harry Davis, an employee at Kansas City Basement Remodeling, had this to say, "I've been working for Dustin for several years, and I couldn't ask for a better boss. When my father passed away, my elderly mother was left in a huge house all by herself. Dustin and the crew helped finish my basement and turned it into a cozy little apartment for my mom. We got her house sold, and she moved into the space last year. That's how great this company is within the local community."
Another satisfied customer of Dustin's named Sandy Peters already had a finished basement, but a flood accident created quite the mess and some damage for her. "I called up Dustin and his crew, and they came over right away and assessed the damages for free. The estimate they gave me was the lowest in the area. He fixed up my basement and, after we discussed the benefits, went ahead and added a small kitchen area to the mix. I use it in the fall when I preserve the harvest from my very large garden".
Opting to have a kitchen in the basement is an excellent investment for more than one reason. First, it can be used to make home cooking and canning much easier and offer a lot of space. It can also be used for parties when a lot of food must be prepared. The main level kitchen can be used as well as the basement. Honestly, the list goes on and on.
The price of a basement kitchen in Kansas City strongly depends on how elaborate the setup is, and that's something that can be discussed with the contractor.
Who is Kansas City Basement Remodeling?
With over 20 years of remodeling experience, Dustin and his team have basement remodeling, refinishing, and garage renovations in the bag. In addition, the company offers the most affordable prices in the area, including FREE design consultations and estimates. Another exciting offering that Kansas City Basement Remodeling by Gold Heart Homes puts on the table is flexible financing solutions. Now, customers can have the remodeling services of their dreams and do so while making realistic monthly payments. Their office location is located at 519 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108. To learn more about the company and its services, please visit the website at https://kansascitybasementremodelingpros.com/ or call (816) 239-3439.
