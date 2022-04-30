Artes Electronics together with The Latest launches free testing of moles in May

Early diagnosis of skin cancer at the price of a smart watch

The examination of moles is carried out using the NOTA mole tracker device, which uses the bioimpedance measurement method.

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now people live in a rapidly changing technological world. New gadgets and technologies are emerging, and information is being updated at such a speed that sometimes the brain does not have time to process it.The Latest is not just a store in the usual sense. This is a place of discovery for those who are looking for exciting experiences. The Latest is a platform designed for a visionary audience and a springboard for the most daring innovations. This is not only a website that brings together the most innovative products from around the world today, but also 2 regular stores in the heart of Berlin and Munich. And it is here that the flagship product of the company Artes Electronics is located - a device for self-examination and mapping of moles NOTA mole tracker The Artes Electronics team , in collaboration with The Latest, decided to provide an opportunity to use the device dedicated to Melanoma Awareness Month. During May, all visitors to The Latest stores can check their moles for free and understand how NOTA mole tracker works.Store addresses:The Latest Store, Kurfürstendamm 38, 10719 BerlinOpening Hours: Monday - Saturday, 10am - 7pmBreuninger, Sendlinger Str. 3, 80331 MünchenOpening Hours: Monday - Saturday, 10am - 7pm NOTA mole tracker is device&app for mapping and checking moles at home ! Early diagnosis of skin cancer/melanoma with bioimpedance. Find a suspicious mole in 20 seconds! One device for the whole family. It's as simple to use as a thermometer: you scan the mole and let our neural network examine the data. Our device does not replace a trip to the doctor, but it helps to detect dangerous changes on the skin as early as possible between scheduled examinations, which means that you can buy time for treatment. It's very compact, you can use it at home or elsewhere: on a seaside vacation or when visiting elderly relatives (who have a much higher risk of developing skin cancer). The app allows you to map the moles and keep track of them.

