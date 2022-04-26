Autonomous Vehicles Trend, Pushing Solid Growth In The Graphite Market

Graphite Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Graphite Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are increasingly using autonomous vehicles to increase productivity, reduce cost and increase safety, which is shaping the graphite market outlook. Autonomous vehicles, key among graphite market trends, increases efficiency by minimizing delays, reducing operating costs and eliminate mistakes by improving the accuracy and repeatability. For instance, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, and Fortescue Metals Group are deploying autonomous vehicles in their operations, using driverless trucks to haul ore.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the graphite market in 2021. South America was the second largest region in the global graphite market. The regions covered in the global graphite market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global graphite market size is expected to grow from $0.97 billion in 2021 to $1.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The global graphite market share is expected to grow to $2.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

Major players covered in the global graphite industry are Graphite India Limited, Mason Graphite, SGL Carbon SE, GrafTech International Holdings Inc and Triton Minerals Ltd.

TBRC’s global graphite market analysis report is segmented by type into flake graphite, non-flake graphite, by application into refractories, batteries, lubricants/crucibles, foundry, pencils, others, by flake size into jumbo, large, medium, small, fine, by product into natural graphite, synthetic graphite.

Graphite Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Flake Graphite, Non-Flake Graphite), By Application (Refractories, Batteries, Lubricants/Crucibles, Foundry, Pencils, Other Applications), By Flake Size (Jumbo, Large, Medium, Small, Fine) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

