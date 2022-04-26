Artificial Intelligence In The Consumer Drones Market Yields Strong Growth Rates

Consumer Drones Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone manufacturers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enable the automation of consumer drones. Consumer drones that fly beyond the controller's range and line-of-sight are being equipped with self-navigating technology through the integration of deep-learning algorithms and other machine learning methods. Drones are usually controlled using a wireless remote controller. However, with artificial intelligence, flight instructions can be programmed within the drone itself. Using variables such as target location, engine rotor speed, height, air-speed velocity, and other environmental factors, the drone can learn how to fly by itself and make self-corrections whenever necessary. For example, Skydio has created a drone called the R1, which uses machine learning to maneuver itself in mid-air and follow a person (target) wherever they go.

The rising popularity of aerial photography is driving the global consumer drones market. Photography enthusiasts are increasingly using drones to capture photographs and videos from a birds-eye view, which would otherwise require high-end video cranes. This increase in popularity has led consumers to purchase hobbyist drones and use them for photography purposes, driving the market growth. According to the United States Federal Aviation Administration, there were 3.5 million small hobbyist drones in 2021.

The global consumer drones market size is expected grow from $4.00 billion in 2021 to $4.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The consumer drones market share is expected to reach $8.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.6%.

Major players covered in the global consumer drones industry are 3D Robotics, Cheerson, Parrot S.A, DJI, Yuneec, EHang, Airdog, GoPro, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology.

North America was the largest region in consumer drones market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the consumer drones market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s global consumer drones market research report is segmented by type into fixed wing drone, rotary blade drone, hybrid drone, by technology into remotely operated drone, semi-autonomous drone, autonomous drone, by application into hobbyist and gaming, aerial photography, others.

