Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,589 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces a New Blog Post Titled: How to decrease my cholesterol level?

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces a New Blog Post Titled: How to decrease my cholesterol level. According to CDC Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL. 28 million adults have total cholesterol levels higher than 240 mg/dL. 7% of U.S. children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have high total cholesterol. A high cholesterol level (also called "hypercholesterolemia") can significantly increase your risk of developing heart attack, strokes, and peripheral vascular diseases (clothing in blood vessels). It is the fifth leading cause of death.  To learn more visit: https://www.balance7.com/how-to-decrease-my-cholesterol-level

Attachment 


Dr Nooristani of Balance7
Holly Davidson
holly@iconnectyou.today
CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine.

Dr. Nooristani answering your medical questions.

You just read:

Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces a New Blog Post Titled: How to decrease my cholesterol level?

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.