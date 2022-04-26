/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces a New Blog Post Titled: How to decrease my cholesterol level. According to CDC Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL. 28 million adults have total cholesterol levels higher than 240 mg/dL. 7% of U.S. children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have high total cholesterol. A high cholesterol level (also called "hypercholesterolemia") can significantly increase your risk of developing heart attack, strokes, and peripheral vascular diseases (clothing in blood vessels). It is the fifth leading cause of death. To learn more visit: https://www.balance7.com/how-to-decrease-my-cholesterol-level

