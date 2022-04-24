Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Emmanuel Macron

UZBEKISTAN, April 24 - The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the presidential elections.

In the message, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that thanks to the joint efforts, long-term cooperation between the two states, based on mutual respect and trust, will continue to develop for the benefit of people of the two countries.

Source: UzA