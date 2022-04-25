UZBEKISTAN, April 25 - President of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister of Belarus discuss the prospects for developing practical cooperation

On April 25, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, who heads the delegation of Belarus at the INNOPROM. Central Asia International Industrial Trade Fair, in Tashkent.

Implementation of the agreements adopted during the high-level visit to Belarus in August 2019 was considered.

The high dynamics of development of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus were noted with satisfaction.

In particular, there is a steady growth in mutual trade indicators, which have increased by 57 percent since the beginning of this year. Leading enterprises of the two countries are enhancing cooperation in priority sectors of the economy.

The main attention was paid to increasing the volume and ensuring a balanced trade turnover, including through direct supplies of agricultural and industrial products, and the development of a network of trading houses.

The importance of promoting joint projects in mechanical engineering, the electrical industry, pharmaceuticals, the textile and food industries, the agricultural and tourism sector was emphasized.

Prospects for unlocking the potential of interregional interaction, joint support for innovative programs, cultural and humanitarian exchange were also discussed.

An agreement was reached on the adoption by the governments of the two countries of an action plan for the further development of mutually beneficial practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Source: UzA