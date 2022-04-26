The Very First Addis Restaurant Week Presented by Knorr is Happening This May
From May 6 until May 14 2022 the city's top restaurants will offer two-course lunch and three-course dinner menus starting at ETB 300.
We created Restaurant Week in celebration of both the old and new - from traditional cuisine to the hip new joints serving the young and the trendy.”ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addis Ababa will be joining the likes of New York, London and Paris as it launches its own Addis Restaurant Week running from May 6 until May 14, 2022.
The inaugural event was announced this week by the organizers, Flawless Events, and is set to be the highlight of the culinary calendar in the city.
More than 20 restaurants will participate, offering great set menus to diners during lunch and dinner starting at ETB 300. Participants will be able to embark on a voyage of gastronomical discovery, with a variety of cuisines on offer over the ten days of the event.
Addis Restaurant Week (ARW) takes place in each restaurant - it’s a time of the year where restaurants/chefs can showcase a unique menu just for that week and offer their guests a great value both taste and price wise. Each restaurant is expected to come up with a limited menu as a special feature for Addis Restaurant Week.
ARW also promises to showcase some of the behind the scenes talent that makes Addis an exciting foodie destination. Chefs, owners and more will feature on the official ARW website and social media accounts, with the focus on celebrating the industry and shining a light on those normally hidden from the view of diners.
Lead sponsor Knorr will also partner with Addis Restaurant Week to help diners recreate tasty and healthy versions of the spectacular dishes with its local ingredient customized and Zinc plus Iodine fortified Knorr cubes .
Speaking about the launch of the event, CEO of Flawless Events and organizer of Addis Restaurant Week, Yoadan Tilahun, said: "Addis Ababa’s history and culture is entwined with its food. Like any global city, there is a huge amount of diversity to be found in its restaurant scene. We created Restaurant Week in celebration of both the old and new - from traditional cuisine to the hip new joints serving the young and the trendy".
Restaurant goers can find more information about participating restaurants, including their menus, by visiting the Addis Restaurant Week website at www.addisrestaurantweek.com.
