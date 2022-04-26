Minister underlines responsibilities in thrift practice, waste prevention

VIETNAM, April 26 - An overview of the session. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed the Government's report on thrift practice and waste prevention last year during the session on Monday morning.

Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc said that last year, the direction from the Government, the Prime Minister and ministries was smooth in removing obstacles, and opening up resources for socio-economic development, while minimising the impact of natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite many difficulties, the country's economy still grew by 2.58 per cent, the macro-economy was stable, while seven out of 12 socio-economic indicators were achieved and exceeded the plan.

The NA’s Finance and Budgeting Committee said that thrift practice and waste prevention in managing and using the State budget was effectively promoted, contributing to many positive results, creating important resources to overcome the consequences of the pandemic and natural disasters, as well as creating momentum for socio-economic recovery and development.

However, according to the committee, although the NA issued a resolution on eliminating late payment fines and interest for taxpayers who are no longer able to pay, corporate tax debt still tended to increase. Fraud, tax evasion and invoice trading still took place.

Science and technology development funds of some enterprises were misused, leading to waste.

Slow allocation of capital to national target programmes affected the implementation of growth goals, reduced the efficiency of investment capital, causing great waste of the State budget and affecting the ability to disburse public investment capital this year.

The implementation of the Law on Management and Use of Public Assets at several ministries and localities was still slow.

The committee also said delays in the purchase of medical equipment and supplies had not been resolved, affecting pandemic prevention and control measures.

The purchase of equipment and materials was not in accordance with regulations and demand, leading to unused or inefficient use, causing waste for the State budget.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the NA Vương Đình Huệ said that it was necessary to point out limitations and problems to clarify what can and cannot be done.

It was also necessary to review and reform administrative procedures.

Minister Phớc said that it was necessary to strengthen leadership on thrift practice and waste prevention at ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Governmental agencies and people's committees at all levels.

The country should develop a plan for savings targets in each assigned field, clearly assigning the responsibilities of each agency, organisation and unit associated with regular inspection and evaluation.

More education should be given to raise awareness in thrift practice and waste prevention in various forms, together with praise and rewards for good examples in the field.

Thrift practice and waste prevention should be implemented in different fields, focusing on State budget management, public investment capital management, public debt and public property management, administration of natural resources and minerals, especially land, and the administration of capital and assets invested by the State.

The use of the State budget and assigned financial resources must be made public in accordance with the law. — VNS