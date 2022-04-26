Party leader applauds progress in Việt Nam - US relations

VIETNAM, April 26 -

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (R) receives US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper on April 25. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said he highly valued the recent progress in Việt Nam - US relations while receiving new US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper in Hà Nội on Monday.

Expressing his honour to return to work in Việt Nam as US Ambassador, Knapper said he was impressed with the country’s development achievements and growing stature in the world and recent strides in bilateral links in multiple spheres.

He noted that the two countries held much potential for further developing their ties, including in new areas such as climate change and epidemic response.

The US supports a strong, independent, and prosperous Việt Nam and will promote bilateral relations based on respect for each other’s political governance, according to the ambassador, who pledged efforts to contribute to cooperation.

General Secretary Trọng congratulated Knapper on assuming his duty in Việt Nam, saying that the fortune, strength, and international stature and prestige Việt Nam has today were due to its clear-sighted foreign policy.

He underlined the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralism of foreign relations based on mutual respect for the two countries and regional and global peace, friendship and cooperation.

The Party leader asked Ambassador Knapper to continue contributing to the development of the two countries’ ties. He wished his guest many successes during his term in Việt Nam. — VNS