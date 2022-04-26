United States Adult Diaper Market 2021-26: Analysis, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast

United States Adult Diaper Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "United States Adult Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the united states adult diaper market is expected to exhibit XX growth during 2021-2026.

An adult diaper is a type of disposable undergarment that enables the wearer to urinate and defecate without using a toilet. These diapers are manufactured by using super-absorbent chemicals, synthetic materials, polyacrylate granules, and fabrics, such as hemp, cotton, and bamboo. They are primarily worn by adults with various medical and age-related conditions, such as incontinence, dementia, mobility impairment and severe diarrhea.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Adult Diaper Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and cognitive impairment amongst the geriatric population are majorly driving the United States adult diaper market growth. The escalating product demand can also be attributed to their benefits, such as the convenience of usage and low risk of skin damage. Additionally, increasing health consciousness has prompted key players to introduce biodegradable diapers with skin-friendly compounds, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the development of smart diapers that can detect moisture and send real-time alerts through smartphone applications are further creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.

United States Adult Diaper Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper

Adult Pant Type Diaper

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

