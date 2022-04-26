Majors Law Group Expands to Spokane, Washington
The firm is also celebrating one year of serving the state of WashingtonTEMPE, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Majors Law Group, a leading bankruptcy and personal injury law firm, is proud to announce it has expanded again in the state of Washington by opening a new office in Spokane. The office is located at 601 W. 1st Ave., Suite 1400.
This is the fourth location for The Majors Law Group in Washington, as the firm also has offices in Renton, Tacoma and Seattle, in addition to three offices in Arizona.
"The Majors Law Group is committed to providing our clients the highest-quality legal services," said founding partner Dominic Majors. "We are excited to be able to serve the people of Spokane and eastern Washington."
The firm has built a reputation for providing excellent legal services and is dedicated to helping those who have been injured or are experiencing financial difficulties. Their team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to providing quality representation and exceptional customer service.
Majors Law Group’s represents people injured through no fault of their own, and who seek financial compensation for their injuries, including for medical costs, physical pain, emotional suffering, disfigurement, lost income, loss of quality of life, and punitive damages in traumatic events such as motor vehicle accidents, slips and falls, and premises liability cases. The firm also deals with cases involving foreclosures, repossessions and creditor harassment.
"At the Majors Law Group, we can help explain your legal options in easy and understandable terms. We provide an in-depth consultation where we will go over your case and provide you with honest and accurate advice," Majors said.
For more information about Majors Law Group and to schedule a free consultation, visit majorslawgroup.com or call (360) 470-7000.
Media Relations
Majors Law Group
+1 (360) 470-7000
