Juvenile Charged in Connection with Greene County Double Homicide

GREENE COUNTY – As a result of an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in connection with a double homicide.

At the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began working alongside the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a double homicide that occurred Sunday evening. Just before midnight, Greene County deputies responded to a home in the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey. Upon arrival, they found Sherry Cole (DOB: 2/14/63) and her grandson, Jessie Allen (DOB: 12/29/14), deceased. During the course of the investigation, a juvenile was identified as a possible suspect.

This afternoon, the suspect was charged via a juvenile petition in connection with the homicides. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

