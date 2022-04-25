Search Underway for Two Escaped Offenders from Robeson CRV

Correctional staff and law enforcement officers are searching for Craig Guess Jr. (#1557203) and Arlo Swink Jr (#1123230) who escaped this afternoon from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton. They were discovered missing shortly after 3 p.m.

Guess, 39, was serving a 90-day period of confinement in response to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2019 conviction of attempting to obtain property under false pretenses. He was scheduled to be released on June 7, 2022. He is a 5-foot-8 white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a skull on his right arm.

Swink, 38, was serving a 90-day period of confinement in response to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2021 drug conviction. He was scheduled to be released on June 7, 2022. He is a five-foot-9 white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, neck and of a cross on his left arm.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.

Anyone who has seen Guess or Swink should contact local law enforcement or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.