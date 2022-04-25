Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,489 in the last 365 days.

Search Underway for Two Escaped Offenders from Robeson CRV

Correctional staff and law enforcement officers are searching for Craig Guess Jr. (#1557203) and Arlo Swink Jr (#1123230) who escaped this afternoon from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton. They were discovered missing shortly after 3 p.m.

Guess, 39, was serving a 90-day period of confinement in response to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2019 conviction of attempting to obtain property under false pretenses. He was scheduled to be released on June 7, 2022. He is a 5-foot-8 white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a skull on his right arm.

 

 

 

 

Swink, 38, was serving a 90-day period of confinement in response to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2021 drug conviction. He was scheduled to be released on June 7, 2022. He is a five-foot-9 white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, neck and of a cross on his left arm.

The CRV centers house and provide intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation. CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011.

Anyone who has seen Guess or Swink should contact local law enforcement or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.

 

 

You just read:

Search Underway for Two Escaped Offenders from Robeson CRV

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.