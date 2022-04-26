MUTTS CANINE CANTINA® SET TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION IN NORTH AUSTIN

MUTTS® ATX: The teams from K9 Entertainment and Free Range Concepts breaking ground for the newest MUTTS® Canine Cantina in Austin, TX

MUTTS® Canine Cantina Austin announces construction to begin immediately and plans to open Fall 2022 in North Austin. MUTTS® is Austin's hottest new eatertainment concept featuring the MUTTS® Original Chicken Sandwich, the Barkarita, a K9 Splash Pad, off

Rendering of MUTTS® Canine Cantina location at 9825 N. Creek Pkwy in Austin, TX featuring the MUTTS® Original Chicken Sandwich, Signature Barkarita and membership based off-leash dog park, cantina with K9 Splash Pad, private cabana rentals, front and back