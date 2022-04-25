DOH Statement on Navy’s Dismissal of Red Hill Appeals

HONOLULU – Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho released the following statement on the Navy’s dismissal of its appeals of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Emergency Order on Red Hill:
“The Navy dropping its appeals is a step forward in protecting the people of Hawaiʻi and our environment. While today’s announcement is good news, the work continues. DOH will continue to act expeditiously and proactively to oversee the safe defueling and decommissioning of Red Hill and restoration of the aquifer.”
