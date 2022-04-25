BIOGRAVITY LLC Demonstrates “BIOCONVERGENCE” at 37th Annual Space Symposium
Recent advancements in the use of AI & Gravity allows stem cell-derived exosomes to offer new organic drug delivery systems for pharma.
"Startup BioGravity LLC is advancing low-immune response pharma innovations with novel exosome production at www.MichiganSpaceStation.com" says veteran advisor and co-founder.”KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIOGRAVITY LLC DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL FOR “BIOCONVERGENCE” AT 37th ANNUAL SPACE SYMPOSIUM
The Explore Space BioGravity™ Platform at the www.MichiganSpaceStation.com Introduces Gravity into the Mix for Next-Generation Pharma Production
As guests of the Australian Space Agency, www.BioGravityLLC.com was a featured demonstrator at the 37th Annual Space Symposium in Broadmoor, Colorado this April.
Led by co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Secrest, BioGravity LLC demonstrated the mechanical components and artificial intelligence the company is using to produce rare exosomes from stem cells, tooth pulp, blood platelets, tissue and cancer osteocytes. The work is part of the “bioconvergence” of multiple disciplines including bioprinting, artificial intelligence the effects of gravity on cells, and a renewed understanding of resultant cell matrix interactions from this organic production of new biological and chemical drugs.
As Dr. James Secrest noted, “Recent advancements in the use of exosomes as drug delivery systems has piqued the interest and a careful examination by both worldwide pharmaceutical manufacturers and regenerative medicine. Our novel process of applying gravitational forces during the cell culturing process on Earth are clearly aiding rapid pharma innovations.”
BioGravity LLC has perfected a Random Position Machine integrated with Artificial Intelligence called theBioGravity ™ Platform. Work is conducted at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine Innovation Center. In conjunction with Dr Joshua Chou at the University Technology Sydney, BioGravity is gaining traction with both academic researchers as well as biotechnology investors in Silicon Valley.
The BIOGRAVITY™ PLATFORM fits inside most standard incubators and features a platform for 96 Well Plate or 250mL bio reactor experiments using simulated microgravity.
Rated to 400 grams and radiation tested, the BioGravity platform is available for stem cell, exosome, bacteria, macrophage, small molecule, tumor and compound testing. Advantages for the platforms innovation include low fluid shear, lack of sedimentation and low turbulence,
According to the Biodesign Institute at Arizona State University (in support of NASA) “simulated microdevices can be an invaluable tool to understanding mechanisms of the infection and regenerative medical process.” As well, novel quantitative biosystems for modeling biofilm formation such as the BioGravity ™ Platform may aid transformative innovations in hfq expression through gravitational unloading.
