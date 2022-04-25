Public comment period open on Massey Tunnel replacement

CANADA, April 25 - The early engagement phase of the environmental assessment process is underway for the proposed toll-free eight-lane tunnel to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel.

The proposed project, called the Fraser River Tunnel Project, would also include a multi-use pathway, providing an active transportation connection for the first time at this location. The existing tunnel would be removed once the new immersed tube tunnel is complete.

This first public comment period held by the Environmental Assessment Office runs from April 25 until June 9, 2022. People are invited to provide feedback about how they want to be engaged throughout the environmental assessment process and to identify key interests and issues with project design or location.

Feedback provided during this early engagement will be used to inform the planning and development of the project throughout all stages of the environmental assessment.

The Environmental Assessment Office will hold additional public consultation periods in future phases of the environmental assessment to seek input on more detailed information about the proposed project as it is developed.

The Fraser River Tunnel Project is subject to review under B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Act, and an environmental assessment certificate is required for the project to move forward.

People can learn more about the project and the environmental assessment process by attending a public open house or virtual information session:

In-person public open houses:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Coast Tsawwassen Inn 1665 56 St. Delta 5-8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Hilton Vancouver Airport Hotel 5911 Minoru Blvd. Richmond 5-8 p.m.

Virtual information sessions:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12-1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, 5:30-7 p.m.

Information on how to join the virtual information sessions is available at: www.gov.bc.ca/EAOPublicComments

Project team members and Environmental Assessment Office staff will be available at the sessions to provide information and answer questions about the project and the environmental assessment process. Feedback can also be provided online. The deadline to submit comments during this first public comment period is June 9, 2022. To access the project page, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/EAOPublicComments

The Environmental Assessment Office evaluates major projects in B.C. for potential environmental, economic, health and cultural impacts. An important part of the environmental assessment process is public feedback, and this early engagement is the first of four opportunities when people will be able to provide input.

Learn more:

For more information on the Environmental Assessment process, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/environmental-assessments/the-environmental-assessment-process/2018-act-environmental-assessment-process .

For more information on early engagement for the Fraser River Tunnel Project, visit: https://projects.eao.gov.bc.ca/p/620aa098fd30c700220f2805/project-details

For more information on the Highway 99 Tunnel Program, visit: www.highway99tunnel.ca