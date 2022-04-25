The Lions Gate Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic in both directions for three nights beginning Friday, April 29, 2022.

The closures are necessary to complete the counterflow system upgrade, which will include a changeover and testing of the electrical system.

During the following times, the Lions Gate Bridge and the Stanley Park Causeway will be closed to all vehicle traffic, except emergency vehicles and late-night transit buses during hours when the SeaBus is not operating:

Friday, April 29, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Saturday, April 30, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sunday, May 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Over the weekend, outside of the above hours, the bridge and causeway will be open to traffic with a partial system counterflow in place, using every second lane control signal. The east sidewalk on the bridge will remain open for pedestrian and bicycle traffic at all times.

Travellers are asked to watch for and obey construction signs and directions from traffic control personnel. Check http://www.drivebc.ca for up-to-date traffic advisories.