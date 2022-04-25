To improve consistency and best practices across registered professions, David Eby, Attorney General, has announced proposed amendments to the Professional Governance Act.

The act currently oversees five regulatory bodies that regulate six professions:

the Applied Science Technologists and Technicians of BC;

the Association of BC Forest Professionals;

the BC Institute of Agrologists;

the College of Applied Biologists; and

the Engineers and Geoscientists of BC.

Since the act came into force on Feb. 5, 2021, the Office of the Superintendent of Professional Governance (OSPG) has identified changes that will improve oversight of these professions and allow for more professions to operate under the framework.

The proposed amendments will:

allow government to provide the right level of regulation by tailoring the act to the needs of different professions;

allow for implementation of best practices in professional governance;

enable regulatory bodies to address non-compliance with administrative matters, such as continuing education requirements, outside of the discipline process in a manner that is fair;

enable requirements, in certain cases, for professionals to declare they are competent to provide their services and that they are free from any conflicts of interest;

ensure that the act does not affect Indigenous traditional knowledge or practices; and

provide the option of an external funding source so the OSPG can more effectively carry out its mandate.

These amendments will also allow for the Architectural Institute of BC to be brought under the act this year, and for more professions in the future.