Ukrainians fleeing violence get immediate MSP coverage

CANADA, April 25 - Displaced Ukrainians arriving in B.C. with visas issued under the federal Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) will now have access to date-of-arrival Medical Services Plan (MSP) coverage.

Government is encouraging those arriving in British Columbia from Ukraine under the CUAET to submit their application for MSP enrolment as soon as they arrive in British Columbia at: www.gov.bc.ca/MSP/applyforhealthcare Or by calling 1 800 663-7100 for more information.

“We anticipate that some individuals arriving in British Columbia from Ukraine will need medical services immediately,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “That’s why our government is working across ministries to ensure that eligible newcomers who arrive will have access to the service and supports they need, when they need it to ensure the softest landing possible after an unimaginable ordeal.”

Due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Canada introduced the CUAET, an accelerated temporary residence pathway, which will allow Ukrainians to work and stay in Canada. Under the CUAET, Ukrainians and their family members can apply for a three-year Temporary Resident Visa or Open Work Permit.

“The Ukrainians arriving in B.C. are beginning a new chapter of their lives as they settle in Canada and will need proper health supports,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By giving individuals arriving in B.C. from Ukraine day-of-arrival MSP coverage, we’re doing what we can for one of the most important aspects of their journey: health and safety.”

The Province is committed to working with its partners, including the federal government, to ensure those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine are welcomed to British Columbia as efficiently as possible. There will be no limit to the number of Ukrainians who can apply for the CUAET and receive date-of-arrival MSP coverage.

"While actively working on assessing and supporting the most essential needs of displaced people from Ukraine arriving in British Columbia, our community support groups indicate that many of those who choose our province as a safe temporary home – mothers with children, students, elderly people – need to see physicians and medical specialists, to access prescription drugs, and to receive mental health counseling,” said Natalie Jatskevich, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, BC Provincial Council. “We welcome the B.C. government decision to provide Medical Service Plan coverage for Ukrainians who enter into B.C. under the CUAET. This important step guarantees that displaced Ukrainians will have access to the most vital services and have their immediate health care needs addressed in our province."

Learn More:

To learn more about what supports are available to Ukrainians, or how to support Ukrainians arriving to B.C., visit the Welcoming Ukraine website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/tourism-immigration/ukraine/welcome

Or call the Service BC phone line at 1 800 663-7867.

A backgrounder follows.