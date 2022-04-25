April 25, 2022 - Attorney General Jason Miyares Supports Benefits For Public Safety Officers, Families Affected By Work-Related PTSD

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares Attorney General 202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact: Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON MIYARES SUPPORTS BENEFITS FOR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICERS, FAMILIES AFFECTED BY WORK-RELATED PTSD

RICHMOND, VA - Attorney General Jason Miyares, along with a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general, today urged Congress to pass The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022. The legislation addresses gaps in support for public safety officers who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) associated with the high-risk nature of their jobs.

In the letter, the attorneys general praise the vital efforts of public safety officers including police, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians who respond to stressful and potentially traumatic situations. Compared to the public, they are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD and therefore are at increased risk of suicide.

“Police officers, firefighters, and first responders are community heroes that put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. Every day they do their jobs, knowing they are always risking injury, trauma, and even their lives. The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022 is the least we can do to support and thank them for their sacrifice. That is why I am urging Congress to pass it immediately and get life-saving aid to those who most deserve it” said Attorney General Miyares.

The legislation supports public safety officers suffering from PTSD by:

· Designating work-related PTSD as a “line-of duty” injury for eligible officers and those disabled from attempted suicide.

· Allowing families of officers who die by trauma-linked suicide to apply for death benefits.

This legislation is also endorsed by the American Psychological Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Association of Police Organizations, Sergeants benevolent Association, National Sheriffs Association, Blue H.E.L.P, the National Border Patrol Council, and the United States Capitol Police Labor Committee.

To read the letter, click here:

###