Vesta Equity Closes Seed Financing with Backing from a Global Group of VCs, Industry Partners, and Angel Investors.
Innovating home equity financing: empowering homeowners & investors with a peer-to-peer real estate platform to unlock value & replace debt for appreciation.
We have a top-tier group backing us who are W3/blockchain, real estate, fintech, & deep tech experts who understand the huge changes enabling the digitization of real-world assets like real estate.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesta Equity, an innovator at the intersection of real estate, financial services, investing, and blockchain is announcing the close of their seed round with investments from Woodstock Fund – George Town/Cayman, Frontiers Capital - Los Altos/USA, and Supporters Fund – Toronto/CA. Complementing this is an exemplary group of US and Canadian angel investors like Greg Wolfond, Issac Applbaum, Michael Merrithew, Afshin Rezayee, and many more. In addition, Algorand and the Algorand Foundation have provided funding and grant development support.
— Michael Carpentier CEO and Co-Founder
The funding is going to be used to build out the organisation and expand on the heels of its successful launch on 02/15/2022. This funding will enable the company to broaden and accelerate its planned suite of consumer and enterprise services, expand geographically, and hire in key team members on product development and management, revenue, and marketing.
Vesta’s solution allows property owners to easily access the value of their real estate asset through tokenization and then sell percentages of these real estate-backed NFTs to investors through its peer-to-peer marketplace. In turn, investors can browse a searchable marketplace, make offers for desired assets, leverage liquidity on the secondary market or in the event of the traditional sale of the property, and build portfolios of real estate assets like they do with stocks.
Vesta Equity’s goal is a 100% seamless and automated process in which the century-old-complexities of home equity finance are removed. Vesta addresses the consumer issue of real estate affordability by creating a more equitable paradigm of real estate ownership by eliminating barriers for all investors by providing unhindered access to this bedrock of wealth creation.
“The strength of a company is not simply measured by the money raised but from whom it has been raised,” said Michael Carpentier, CEO of Vesta Equity Inc. “We have a significantly strong group backing us who are W3/blockchain, real estate, fintech, and deep tech experts who understand the significant changes and implications coming down the pipe regarding the digitization of real-world assets like real estate and the unprecedented opportunity it creates for consumers and investors.”
"We took a lead investment in Vesta Equity because they built their platform as a scalable agile industry solution that solves real world problems deploying W3 technology correctly," said Himanshu Yadav Founding Partner of Woodstock, "They have an exceptionally strong team, an extremely well-conceived product, a global perspective, and a solid strategic plan to build the business."
“We committed to the team at Vesta Equity because they understand this critical intersection of blockchain and real estate coupled with their regulatory-safe approach ,” said Ajay Singh of Frontiers Capital, "Their use case is the future of where this is going, and it is a multi-trillion global market that is in dire need of liquidity and represents a frontier ripe for change."
“Affordability of a home is something that needs to be solved – otherwise we will drive further wealth disparity and create generations of economically disenfranchised people,” said Greg Wolfond, "Vesta Equity can solve this by changing the paradigm and enabling a more flexible and open solution to home ownership coupled with a frictionless investment path into this market for investors."
For more information on Vesta Equity and their home equity financing solution, please visit: https://www.vestaequity.net.
