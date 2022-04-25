Submit Release
House Bill 1184 Printer's Number 2928

PENNSYLVANIA, April 25 - An Act amending Title 8 (Boroughs and Incorporated Towns) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in creation and alteration, further providing for definitions, for contiguous areas, for applications, for borough advisory committee, for adjustment of indebtedness, for judicial adjustment, for judicial adjustment award proceedings, for compensation, expenses and costs, for territory located in multiple counties and for bond issues and taxation; in associations and organizations, further providing for associations and organizations for mayors; in elections of officers, further providing for eligibility; in powers, duties and rights of appointed officers and employees, further providing for appointments and incompatible offices and for police serving under cooperative agreement or contract; in corporate powers, further providing for specific powers; in taxation and finance, further providing for investment of funds; providing for solid waste collection and disposition; and, in ordinances, further providing for ordinances and resolutions and for publication.

