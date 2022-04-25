Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2022

“One Minutes” (Unlimited)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the fourteen bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (14 bills)

  1. H.R. 6445 – Small Business Development Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Golden – Small Business)
  2. H.R. 6441 – Women’s Business Centers Improvement Act of 2022 (Rep. Davids – Small Business)
  3. H.R. 6450 – SCORE for Small Business Act of 2022 (Rep. Kim (CA) – Small Business)
  4. H.R. 4877 – One Stop Shop for Small Business Compliance Act of 2021 (Rep. Delgado – Small Business)
  5. H.R. 6454 – Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business)
  6. S. 270 – Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act (Sen. Coons – Natural Resources)
  7. H.R. 2793 – Highlands Conservation Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney – Natural Resources)
  8. H.R. 3525 – Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act, as amended (Rep. Meng – Natural Resources)
  9. H.R. 5973 – Great Lakes Fish and Wildlife Restoration Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dingell – Natural Resources)
  10. H.R. 6023 – Multinational Species Conservation Funds Semipostal Stamp Reauthorization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Costa – Natural Resources)
  11. H.R. 6201 – National Liberty Memorial Preservation Act, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Natural Resources)
  12. H.R. 6651 – Alaska Salmon Research Task Force Act (Rep. Young – Natural Resources)
  13. S. 497 – American Fisheries Advisory Committee Act (Sen. Sullivan – Natural Resources)
  14. H.R. 441 – Don Young Alaska Native Health Care Land Transfers Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources)

