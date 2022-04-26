Franciscan Ministries Hires Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Brad Barnett oversees sales and marketing for Franciscan Ministries, a leading Catholic senior living and community based services provider.
Adding Brad to our team will allow Franciscan Ministries to continue to disrupt the status quo of traditional senior living sales.”LEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franciscan Ministries welcomed Brad Barnett as its new Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
— Franciscan Ministries CEO Judy Amiano
Prior to joining the Ministry, Barnett served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Elegance Living where he led business development and lead acquisition strategies to drive occupancy. His experience will be especially valuable as the Ministry continues to grow.
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to join Franciscan Ministries and its strong culture of ‘Living Joyfully’,” Barnett said. “I look forward to partnering with our knowledgeable team of senior living professionals to drive census growth and share our culture with new residents.”
During his time at Elegance Living, Barnett oversaw sales performance and objectives, profitability and overall sales strategy for 39 communities with a combined revenue of nearly $200 million.
Barnett brings more than 15 years of executive sales and marketing experience across several industries, including senior living and hospitality. His hospitality experience includes leadership roles at HRI Lodging & Metwest Terra Hospitality, Schulte Hospitality Group, Dream Hotel Group, Highgate Hotels and HEI Hotels & Resorts.
“Adding Brad to our team will allow us to continue to disrupt the status quo of traditional senior living sales,” said Franciscan Ministries CEO and President Judy Amiano. “Brad’s hospitality background coupled with his experience in senior living will continue to position our Ministry as a leading provider of both owned and managed senior services.”
Barnett earned his bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University.
He will be based out of the Franciscan Ministries Home Office in Lemont, Illinois.
For more information about Franciscan Ministries, call (800) 524-6126 or go to http://www.franciscanministries.org.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.
