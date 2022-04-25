DHS Honors Health Care Providers With “Big Shot” Awards

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce that 18 health care providers from around the state have received the annual Wisconsin “Big Shot” award from DHS for their efforts to vaccinate children against diseases. This recognition is given to health care providers who have vaccinated 90% or more of their patients who 2 years-old and younger, based on 2021 immunization data collected by the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

“We are grateful for the leadership of these providers and their commitment to keeping our youngest residents healthy,” said Paula Tran, State Health Officer. “Childhood vaccinations are our best tools for protecting our children and everyone around them from diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, and pertussis, among others.”

Winners will receive a certificate they can display in their waiting rooms to show patients that they are committed to immunizing children against a variety of illnesses to protect the child and the community.

Many Wisconsin children fell behind on getting their vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. If your child has fallen behind, call your care provider to make an appointment, it’s not too late to catch up. For new and expecting parents, DHS has launched the “Plan to Protect” campaign to explain why it is important to vaccinate babies on time and on schedule. Find children’s vaccine schedules on the Wisconsin Immunization Program webpage, and keep track of the shots your children have had through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

DHS will continue to make the “Big Shot” award an annual recognition of health care providers who achieve excellence in ensuring that children receive the vaccinations they need.