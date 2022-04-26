Harvest Thermal Appoints Cleantech Leader as VP of Software Engineering
Harvest Thermal Inc. today announced the hire of Mattias Bottner, an accomplished technology executive, as Vice President of Software Engineering.
Mattias is a transformational leader and will be a great addition to Harvest Thermal's executive team. He’s the perfect choice to realize our vision for edge-device functionality and cloud computing.”BERKELEY, CA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Thermal Inc., at the forefront of home decarbonization with affordable, comfortable, and smart HVAC+HW solutions today announced the hire of Mattias Bottner as Vice President of Software Engineering. Bottner is an accomplished technology executive with more than 25 years of cleantech leadership building teams and enabling business growth at such storied names as Dronebase, Sungevity, and Sun Edison. He will report to CEO Dr. Jane Melia and is responsible for overseeing the company’s software engineering department as it matures its product offerings for performance, functionality, reliability, and scale.
“Mattias is a transformational leader and will be a great addition to the Harvest Thermal executive team," said Dr. Melia. "This is a critical moment for our company as we start to disrupt the HVAC market with our flagship Harvest Pod™ platform. Matthias’ deep experience translating stakeholders' needs into solutions while growing our team will allow our company to quickly scale. He’s the perfect choice to realize our vision of enhanced customer experience and new services with edge device functionality and cloud-enabled capabilities.”
The award-winning Pod platform uses cloud-enabled analytics, electronic sensors and controls, and machine learning to slash carbon emissions from home heating and hot water by 90% compared with gas equipment, 50% compared to standard heat pump solutions, and lowers customer bills by up to 40%. It operates the water tank as a thermal battery shifting electric load to the cleanest, cheapest times of the day while “discharging” steady, comfortable heating and hot water whenever needed. With continuously variable output, customers experience a new kind of steady, comfortable heat and hot water.
Prior to joining Harvest Thermal, Bottner led software development for a drone-based solar diagnostic start-up leading to an acquisition by DroneBase, Inc. He brings AI and machine learning expertise dating back to 2015 with his experience at Sungevity where he led the engineering team to enable the delivery of multiple software products, increasing sales by 50%. At SunEdison, he oversaw a 20-person distributed team and engineered an architecture that supported 125% year-over-year growth in solar power plant deployments and a 700% increase in data volumes annually.
“I am excited by the opportunity to create a new product category in the home energy space that delivers game-changing functionality while contributing to the fight against climate change,” said Mattias. “I have spent much of my career dedicated to driving positive change and creating products that lower our impact on the environment while driving down costs. Harvest provides the perfect opportunity to utilize my talents for developing solutions with outsized impact.”
About Harvest Thermal
Harvest Thermal, Inc, is a developer and manufacturer of ultra-efficient, all-electric hot water, heating and cooling systems for the residential market. Founded in 2019, Harvest Thermal has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the California Energy Commission, and venture capital. Harvest Thermal's software/hardware, cloud-enabled platform leverages the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to dramatically reduce carbon emissions, save on customer bills and utilize a greater share of renewable energy on the grid. For more information about Harvest Thermal please visit www.harvest-thermal.com, as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn.
