Drone Legends Founder Scott Buell Featured on PBS Movers & Makers

PBS Tells the Story of How Drone Legends is Changing Drone Education Around the World

MARLTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Legends is the company behind STEM drone curriculum in schools, afterschool programs and camps around the world. The company’s meteoric rise over the last two years was captured in a story by WHYY, broadcast on the PBS program Movers and Makers on April 18, 2022.

The feature special followed the story of Drone Legends founder, Scott Buell. Scott described how his interest in drones evolved from a hobby into the building of a significant, purpose-driven product. For more than a year, he led a team of expert educators, STEM leaders, and drone experts to create the company’s first edition of a drone STEM curriculum for elementary age students.

STEM Fundamentals by Drone Legends is built on narratives and sends kids on imaginative, learning-rich drone missions. Less than two years in, the turnkey curriculum is already being used by around 100 schools in the U.S., as well as afterschool programs and camps in New Zealand and Australia.

In the PBS special, Scott explains, “The commercial drone industry is huge — billions and billions of dollars, and it’s not slowing down. It’s changing every industry as we know it, from delivering medicines to helping farmers with data to agriculture, mining, search and rescue, real estate marketing, Hollywood…. You name it, there’s a good chance a drone is disrupting in a good way. Every time I flew my drone, there was a gaggle of kids following. It was a phenomenon I was really intrigued by. I started to see the application in schools. Most people were focusing on the tech, and I wanted to focus on the kids.”

Students are guided through their Drone Legends experience by Gimbal, an Artificial Intelligence drone. The highly creative missions have captured the attention of elementary and middle school administrators, educators and volunteers worldwide, and unique setup of the curriculum gets kids up, moving around the room, engaged in teamwork and faced with problem-solving opportunities.

Changing the Future of Drone Education

Everyone — from legislators to school administrators to magnet school leaders — agree that preparing kids for STEM careers is a mission critical endeavor. Drone Legends goes beyond just teaching drones, however. Their entire curriculum program is based around the fundamental belief that “Inside Every Child Lives a Legend.” More than learning the science, technology, engineering, math and art concepts around the use of drones, Drone Legends is about teaching kids to be Legendary. Adding in this social-emotional learning component is a key differentiator, and one that has made Drone Legends the curriculum of choice for school systems and private programs around the world.

Scott sums up the mission of the curriculum in this way: “The jobs of tomorrow don’t exist today. I want kids to be equipped not just to deal with that future, but to excel in it.”

Scott and his team are watching the future unfold before them, gaining international attention for their revolutionary program that uses the magic of drones to unlock the Legend in each child.

