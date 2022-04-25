Virginia and Michael Nowacki’s newly released “Hoot ‘n Gin” is a must-read handbook that is filled with hope
Complicated lives can change, “sometimes quickly, sometimes slowly” as our story attests. I am retired now, and Michael died three years ago, still sober....”TUCSON, AZ, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Hoot ‘n Gin”: an inspirational story that gives hope to anybody battling with the disease of alcoholism, recently recovered, or living with someone distressed. This novel serves as a stark reminder that complicated lives can change rapidly or slowly, as one’s own life attests.
This collection of letters is more than simply a love affair; it is a history of the authors’ first five years of recovery from alcoholism and co-dependency.
“Hoot ‘n Gin” is the creation of published authors Virginia Nowacki, a retired chemical dependency counsellor and internationally certified alcohol and drug counsellor with a Master’s Degree in Art Education; and Michael Nowacki, a writer who just retired from the US postal service who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English and Drama.
Virginia and Michael write, “When Verge and Michael begin recovery from alcoholism, they correspond weekly, drawing support from each other until gradually they come to view their correspondence and deepening relationship as a lifeline in the chaos of change. As their heads clear, they begin to see the wreckage the disease of alcoholism has caused them and their families. No longer anesthetized, feelings return and with them come guilt, anger and resentments. The concept of “rigorous honesty” proposed by Alcoholics Anonymous as a prime ingredient for successful sobriety poses a problem, as their relationship depended on deception of others. Consequently, they avoid Step Four and Step Five that AA offers as a way to address guilt and resentments. They also fear scrutinizing childhood secrets that are just beginning to surface.
“With both of their recovery programs mired in guilt, Verge, on the brink of leaving an abusive marriage and Michael beginning to experience rolling depressions, Hoot and Gin (childhood alter-egos) spontaneously emerge in the letters. With the mobility of mental apparitions, Hoot and Gin are able to swoop into the hidden recesses of childhood, to nurture each other and to rewrite painful history. Just as easily they were traded back and forth between their adult counterparts to encourage, to model new behavior, to broach sensitive subjects, and to teach the healing art of laughing at one’s self. They move Verge and Michael through the stuck places until they can give up stubborn resistance to change. When Verge and Michael finally become fiercely honest about self-serving motives, they release blame, accept forgiveness, and begin the spiritual search toward a personal transformation, that true sobriety and self-respect promised by the Twelve Step Program.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Nowacki’s new book reminds readers of all ages that hope should always be present in their lives no matter how hard their lives may seem.
The goal of this book is to provide an inside look at the newly-recovering, addicted person’s changing thought process to those who interact with them—counselors, social workers, religious representatives, or probation officials—who may not have personally experienced the consequences of this sickness.
