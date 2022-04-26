We Insure’s Rapid National Expansion Continues With New Agency in Bowling Green, Kentucky
We Insure is a team-driven company, with like-minded people”JACKSONVILLE , FL, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure - Rocket Insurance Group.
— Wes Jones
As a business professional, Wes Jones, Owner Manager, has two decades of experience in customer relations, retention and, perhaps most importantly, customer satisfaction. Wes plans to put that experience to work guiding customers to the insurance solution that best fits their needs.
“We Insure is a team-driven company, with like-minded people,” Jones says. “As cliché as it may sound, I believe you win as a team — and I think this team mentality will help us reach our goals.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “In addition to the full support We Insure provides in operations, technology and marketing, “we’ve worked to maintain our culture as we grow. It’s important to us that our franchise partners feel like they’re part of the team.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 200 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Wes Jones
We Insure Rocket Insurance Group
+1 270-600-3200
email us here