Demand Outweighs Supply in Trucking and Nursing

TEXAS, April 25 - In this issue of Fiscal Notes, we look at current workforce needs within the Texas trucking and nursing professions. In the state's trucking industry , one generation of truck drivers is retiring, and the next is not large enough to replace them. This gap persists despite full-to-capacity driver courses at San Jacinto College in Pasadena and other training sites. Will automation be part of the solution to driver shortages?

Texas' shortages in the nursing profession also will likely increase in coming years. A 2018 study found that the supply of licensed vocational nurses is expected to grow 13.8 percent by 2032 while demand is projected to grow by 45.5 percent — or more than three times the available supply.