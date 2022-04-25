AG Derek Schmidt files petition with Kansas Supreme Court to determine validity of state legislative redistricting maps

KANSAS, April 25 - TOPEKA – (April 25, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today filed a petition with the Kansas Supreme Court seeking approval of the newly redrawn state legislative district maps.

The Kansas constitution requires legislators to reapportion all 40 Kansas Senate districts and 125 House of Representative districts to reflect population changes identified by the 2020 census. Legislators approved the new boundaries with large, bipartisan majorities and the governor on April 15 signed into law the bill creating the new district boundaries.

Today’s filing fulfills the Kansas constitutional requirement that the attorney general file a request for the Kansas Supreme Court to review the new legislative district boundaries within 15 days of their publication in the Kansas Register, which occurred on April 21. The court is now required to make a ruling on the validity of the new legislative boundaries within 30 days of the filing of the petition seeking review.

"The new legislative district boundaries appear to satisfy all legal requirements previously established by state constitutional, statutory or common law," Schmidt said. "Today, I am asking the Kansas Supreme Court to approve the new district boundaries as quickly as possible so candidate filing for this year's legislative elections can proceed without unnecessary disruption or delay."

In addition to handling the legislative maps, Schmidt’s office has been defending against separate legal challenges brought by parties dissatisfied with the recently enacted new boundaries for the four congressional districts. The legal procedures for judicial review of state legislative redistricting differs significantly from the procedure for review of congressional redistricting because the Kansas constitutional procedure Schmidt initiated today applies only to reapportionment of the state house of representatives and state senate, not to reapportionment of congressional districts.

A copy of Attorney General Schmidt’s petition and supporting documents is available https://bit.ly/399yE7P.