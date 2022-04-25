Kansas City, Kansas, man sentenced to pay more than $21,000 in restitution for insurance fraud

KANSAS, April 25 - KANSAS CITY, Kansas – (April 25, 2022) – A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been sentenced to pay more than $21,000 in restitution for his conviction on insurance fraud charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Larry F. Mason, Jr., 61, of Kansas City, was sentenced April 22 in Wyandotte County District Court by Judge Jennifer L. Myers to repay $21,483.13 in restitution and to serve 24 months of supervised probation. Mason pled guilty to two charges of insurance fraud on March 4.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Insurance Department and Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of the Office of the Attorney General. Investigators determined that Mason filed two fraudulent claims for the alleged theft of a 21-foot boat.

Mason filed his first claim for a stolen boat between February 2018 and May 2018 and was paid $21,483.13 by the insurance carrier. He attempted to file a second claim on a similar boat he alleged was stolen between November 2018 and March 2019. The second claim was not paid due to suspicion of fraud. Investigators determined that boats matching the identification numbers submitted by Mason in both claims were never manufactured.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Brandon Hottman of Schmidt’s office.