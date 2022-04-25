Concentric Health Experience named Agency of the Year at the 2022 Manny Awards
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concentric Health Experience celebrated another milestone win as Agency of the Year, Category II, at the 2022 Manny Awards. The Manny Awards celebrates the very best in the healthcare communications industry.
This award recognizes Concentric Health Experience as a leader in the health and wellness communications marketplace and category. Category II refers to agencies with between $25 million and $50 million in annual revenue. Founded in 2002, this is the ninth time Concentric Health Experience has been awarded Agency of the Year from various industry publications, highlighting the agency’s purpose in connecting its clients’ science to the humanity it is meant to serve.
“We are incredibly proud of the Concentric team’s dedication to excellence. It’s clear we deliver innovative, strategic, creative solutions that match the commercial ambitions of our clients,” said co-founders Ken Begasse, CEO, and Michael Sanzen, CCO.
In addition to being awarded Agency of the Year, Category II, Concentric Health Experience was also awarded with Launch of the Year, for its culture-shaping introduction of Novo Nordisk’s WEGOVY, indicated for people with obesity.
“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized with the industry’s Launch Campaign of the Year,” said Managing Director, Client Solutions, Kristin McAteer. “We put so much passion into building this campaign, and that makes this accolade even more special. The dedication and hard work of both our team and our partners at Novo Nordisk made it possible. We don’t take any of it for granted.”
Concentric Health Experience intends to continue to push the envelope and redefine marketing excellence. That is what attracts and secures clients and drives its growth year after year. Earning the Agency of the Year and the Launch of the Year Manny awards is demonstrative of that intention. Together with its clients, Concentric Health Experience will create markets, shape culture, and build enduring brands.
In its 33rd year, the Manny Awards is one of the health and wellness industry’s annual celebrations of marketing excellence. The event in New York City awards over 30 categories, voted on by industry peers, expert panels, and the editors of Med Ad News.
About Concentric Health Experience:
Concentric Health Experience was founded in 2002 and quickly became one of the leaders in the health and wellness marketing category. Concentric Health Experience was created because of one central human truth: At the heart of every personal experience is a health experience. This frequently recognized, award-winning agency is a member of Stagwell, a global marketing and communications group. Stagwell companies operate in four areas: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media. Visit us at https://concentrichx.com
Media Contact:
Ken Begasse, CEO
Concentric Health Experience
kbegasse@concentrichx.com