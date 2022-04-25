The Slough Hub Announces "The Great Slough Auction", Promoting Uplifting ART from Local Artists and support good causes
Following the hugely successful Art Festival, the artists have put up their artwork for Auction. Public can bid online or at the Love Slough Gallery
We have created a platform for the hidden talent in Slough to shine. Their mission was to create Slough's positive and uplifting image and lift the residents' spirits.”SLOUGH, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the hugely successful Art Festival commissioned by 'HOME Slough' as part of the 'LOVE Slough' Festival, the artists have put up their artwork for Auction. The public can bid on the artwork online (99worldtists.com/greatauction) or in person at the Love Slough Art Gallery in the Queensmere Shopping Centre. In addition, the artwork is on display at the Gallery and in shop windows around the shopping centre.
— Vineet Vijh Director Slough Hub
The Auction Closing event is on the 30th of April 2022 at 4 pm. All the Artists will be present at the event, together with local celebrities. After the closing event, the highest bidders can walk away with the artwork of their choice while also providing much-needed funds to the local charities.
Vineet Vijh, Founder of 99 World Artists and The Slough Hub, said we have created a platform for the hidden talent in Slough to shine. Their mission was to create a positive and uplifting image of Slough and lift the residents' spirits. I want to invite everyone to come to support these amazing artists on the 30th of April.
About The Slough Hub:
Our mission is to promote the healthy mental & economic well-being of the residents of Slough. We do this by creating projects that create employment and volunteering opportunities for the residents and help with the economic regeneration of the neighbourhood.
About 99 World Artists:
We are a global community of handpicked emerging artists from across the world. Our mission is to promote diversity and inclusion in art. We find hidden talent from every corner of the earth, providing guidance and assistance to artists to help them promote their work.
For more information contact:
Visit www.99worldartists.com/loveslough or contact Vineet Vijh at vineetvijh@thesloughhub.org
About HOME Slough:
HOME Slough is about more people choosing, creating and taking part in brilliant art experiences in Slough.
Our aim is to help revitalise arts and culture in Slough, providing new and innovative opportunities for people to both experience and express creativity. We want to make our town a more vibrant and creative place to live, work and visit.
Our programming is co-designed, co-commissioned and co-created with our Community Programming Board, an open group made up of residents and creatives.
We are a Creative People and Places Programme funded by Arts Council England and Slough Borough Council. We started working in the town in 2015 and the project will run until 2025.
www.homeslough.org.uk
About Creative People & Places:
We are part of the Creative People and Places Programme initiated and funded by Arts Council England through the National Lottery. There are 33 independent projects, each located in an area where people have traditionally had fewer opportunities to get involved with the arts. Creative People and Places projects have reached over 1.2 million people, 90% of who do not regularly engage in the arts.
You can find out more about CPPs here https://www.creativepeopleplaces.org.uk/
