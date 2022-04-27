18,000 Seat Amphitheater Planned for SW Florida

“Give Back” Project to Benefit SWFL Charities

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ft Myers, Fl- The Charity Pros, a Ft. Myers non-profit organization, has announced plans to build a state-of-the-art entertainment venue in SW Florida. The venue will boast an 18,000-occupancy open-air Amphitheater featuring 8,000 reserved seats (undercover) and lawn availability for an additional 10,000. The multi-use venue will take SWFL to the next level in events and entertainment with the ability to bring significant acts, performing arts, cultural events, fairs, festivals, and more to the grounds.

The $25M development will be welcome news to many local charity organizations in SWFL. “This project will make a significant long-lasting social, philanthropic and financial impact on our community,” explains Megan Maloney, co-founder of the Charity Pros, “the philanthropic operational philosophy drives a revenue share program that can help make a real difference to many organizations throughout our community. Imagine that charities like the Lee County Homeless Coalition or the Heights Foundation could receive a percentage of every purchase with the sale of a concert ticket, hot dog, or beverage. Organizations like the Naples Children and Education Foundation or Ronald McDonald House of SWFL could share in the sponsorship and parking fees for each event. We have the experience in the entertainment industry and philanthropic programming to uniquely merge music and charity for a cause.

With the exploding population and housing growth in SWFL, a larger live entertainment venue like an amphitheater would be a perfect fit for the expanding market. “There is a reason that Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Aerosmith, Lady Gaga, and a hundred other artists don’t play in SWFL; they can’t,” explains Bruce Cramer, co-founder of the Charity Pros. “We currently have one arena venue in all SWFL, limited to just 7K seats. Some of the acts we will bring to the area require a higher capacity venue to cover the costs. The good news is, with a large outdoor amphitheater, we can keep ticket prices lower and events affordable for the entire family.”

The amphitheater will have a strong economic and cultural impact on our surrounding communities. In addition to concerts, the “Give Back” project will promote local performing arts, cultural and community events, trade shows, fundraisers, and family movie nights. “We would love to bring back the old school fair,” continues Megan, “the days where you can play on the midway and stay for the great entertainment. The best part is that it is all for a great cause; everyone who comes to an event is helping make a difference without any additional giving.”

The Charity Pros project a late 2023 opening and expect to create 75 new jobs; however, they have not announced a location for the development. “We are still reviewing opportunities,” explains Cramer, “while our preference may be Lee County, we are certainly looking at opportunities in surrounding areas; we haven’t ruled anything out, but hope to make a decision quickly.” The majority of capital campaign funding for the $25M project will come from private donors and foundation fundraising, with additional capital from private or bank financing and public funding. For information on how you can be involved in the "Give Back" project; Please contact- megan@thecharitypros.org