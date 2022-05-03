Victor L. Nickson’s newly released “The Nickson View II” is a potent account of the Reparation for Black Americans.
“The Nickson View II” from BVP author Victor L. Nickson is a powerful book filled w/ information that is in line with the finest American Judeo-Christian Values
I wrote this book for all Americans regardless of, race creed or political association to inform them about the Truth about Slavery. ”USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Nickson View II”: a well-crafted handbook filled with information that will change everyone’s perspective about Black People in a good way. This book is written as a counterargument to David Horowitz’s account about Black People’s responsibility for their own oppression. “The Nickson View II” is the creation of published author Victor L. Nickson, a writer who has published two books and has an interest in politics.
— Victor L. Nickson
Nickson writes, “My book is a rebuttal to David Horowitz’s horrible tome that Black People are responsible for their own enslavement. The Right wing periodically publishes this type of nonsense as a way to keep America from moving forward towards a more perfect Union. Charles Murray’s Bell Curve, which Professor Stephen Jay Gould destroyed in his epic rebuttal called Curveball, is another one.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Nickson’s new book is an intriguing account that unfolds a plethora of facts about the black community. Here, readers of all ages and races will learn about inclusivity.
This book is written for all Americans, regardless of race, creed, or political association, to inform them about the truth and slavery.
About Book Vine Press:
Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.
Victor L. Nickson
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter