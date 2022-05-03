Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,122 in the last 365 days.

Victor L. Nickson’s newly released “The Nickson View II” is a potent account of the Reparation for Black Americans.

The Nickson View

“The Nickson View II” from BVP author Victor L. Nickson is a powerful book filled w/ information that is in line with the finest American Judeo-Christian Values

I wrote this book for all Americans regardless of, race creed or political association to inform them about the Truth about Slavery. ”
— Victor L. Nickson
USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Nickson View II”: a well-crafted handbook filled with information that will change everyone’s perspective about Black People in a good way. This book is written as a counterargument to David Horowitz’s account about Black People’s responsibility for their own oppression. “The Nickson View II” is the creation of published author Victor L. Nickson, a writer who has published two books and has an interest in politics.

Nickson writes, “My book is a rebuttal to David Horowitz’s horrible tome that Black People are responsible for their own enslavement. The Right wing periodically publishes this type of nonsense as a way to keep America from moving forward towards a more perfect Union. Charles Murray’s Bell Curve, which Professor Stephen Jay Gould destroyed in his epic rebuttal called Curveball, is another one.”

Published by Book Vine Press, Nickson’s new book is an intriguing account that unfolds a plethora of facts about the black community. Here, readers of all ages and races will learn about inclusivity.

This book is written for all Americans, regardless of race, creed, or political association, to inform them about the truth and slavery.


About Book Vine Press:

Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

Victor L. Nickson
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Victor L. Nickson’s newly released “The Nickson View II” is a potent account of the Reparation for Black Americans.

Distribution channels: Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Religion, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.