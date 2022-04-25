Clinical Researcher, Christina DiArcangelo, Announces Launch of The DiArc Magazine
One of P.A.’s top clinical researchers launches publication to focus on mental health, health and wellness, entrepreneurship, and personal growth.CHESTER SPRINGS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina DiArcangelo, a Global Entrepreneur and CEO with more than two decades of experience in the medical cannabis, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, and medical device industries, is proud to announce the launch of The DiArc Magazine. The magazine is available online and focuses on mental health, clinical research, health and wellness, entrepreneurship, expert opinions, product reviews, personal growth, and overall lifestyle. The global award-winning clinical researcher has had her own share of challenges battling auto-immune disease, domestic abuse, hurdles in her career, and much more that has led her to launch the publication.
“Throughout my lifetime, I have suffered massive blows from losing my father in 2015, my brother in 2022 from COVID at 43, mental and verbal abuse from childhood into adulthood, business failures, health challenges of my own, and more. I share all of this to impress upon the readers that no matter what happens to any of us, the only way to move forward is to do so with courage, determination and resilience,” says Christina DiArcangelo, Founder of The DiArc Magazine. “My intention behind the magazine is to create a resource for people to go to for insight, information, support, and inspiration to help them move forward with courage and resilience no matter what they might be going through.”
To learn more about The DiArc Magazine, please visit: https://www.thediarc.com
About Christina DiArcangelo
An entrepreneur and CEO with more than two decades of experience in the medical cannabis, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and medical device industries, Christina’s dedication to revolutionizing patient care is unprecedented. Through her roles as CEO, Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Founder and CEO of Affinity Bio Partners, Board President and CEO of Affinity Patient Advocacy, and CEO & Co-Founder of AI Health Outcomes, Christina has been involved with revolutionary projects and global clinical studies that positively impact patients.
As a clinical research pioneer, contracts negotiator, Opinion Columnist for CEO WorldBiz, and host of the I Am Christina DiArcangelo show, recent Celebrity Magazine Cover Story, she has utilized the tools at her disposal to champion patient care and provide best-in-class patient advocacy services. For Christina, patient care comes first.
Christina DiArcangelo
Affinity Bio Partners
