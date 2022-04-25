EDRM and Everlaw Will Host eDiscovery Events in Chicago, NY and LA Starting June 1

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Dr. Maura R. Grossman Everlaw Connect Powered by EDRM

AI Legal Expert Dr. Maura R. Grossman to Keynote on Hot Topics in Technology Assisted Review

I am really excited to re-connect—in person—with the eDiscovery community after more than two years, along with Mary, Kaylee, and the team from Everlaw.” — Dr. Maura R. Grossman, Special Master, professor, Waterloo University

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that EDRM is partnering with Everlaw, a Guardian Plus Trusted Partner, to host a series of events across the United States. The Everlaw Connect series will kick off in Chicago on June 1-2, move to New York on June 8-9; and conclude in Los Angeles on June 15-16. The events will offer legal professionals the opportunity to learn about key advances in AI and e-discovery, while networking with peers, gaining CLE credit and getting hands-on experience with the latest technologies. Registration opens today.

The events feature a keynote, “Hot Topics in Technology Assisted Review,” with Dr. Maura R. Grossman, the influential AI eDiscovery expert, special master and research professor in the School of Computer Science at Waterloo University. She will be joined in conversation with eDiscovery pioneer and Everlaw strategy leader, Chuck Kellner. Everlaw will present a Predictive Coding CLE and Mary Mack, EDRM CEO and chief legal technologist, will present the opening comments.

Each half day opening event will feature lunch and a concluding cocktail reception. The educational sessions are CLE eligible, and are punctuated by networking breaks and opportunities to connect with the community. The following day is reserved for Everlaw clients.

Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of great education, connection and fun. “Increasingly predictive coding is a must-have technique to help law firms get a leg up in their caseloads – saving time, gaining efficiencies and, most importantly, winning or dismissing cases,” said Chuck Kellner of Everlaw. “Everlaw Connect events are designed to bring the latest and most impactful legal technology directly to law professionals to learn together.”

EDRM community leaders, global and local, will be available at each event to facilitate introductions and assist at the venue. Early registration is recommended to secure your seat.

“Kaylee and I have been waiting to gather our community together until we could create an event maximizing safety,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist, EDRM. “We can’t wait to lift a glass and catch up, and enjoy a wonderful day of education together.”

Details on Locations and Safety

Attendance is limited to allow meaningful live conversations, while being mindful of the risks. Masks are welcome and not required. A hotel block has been reserved for those seeking to gently return to full conference experiences.

Locations:

Everlaw Connect Chicago

Marriott Marquis Chicago

June 1-2

Everlaw Connect New York

The Westin New York at Times Square

June 8-9

Everlaw Connect LA

SLS Beverly Hills

June 15-16

Register for Everlaw Connect powered by EDRM at www.everlaw.com/connect/.

About Everlaw

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 91 out of the AM Law 200 and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including TPG Growth, CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, H.I.G. Growth Partners and K9 Ventures.

Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 136 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery.

Learn more about the EDRM today at https://www.EDRM.net.

