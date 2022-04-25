New Sidewalk Coming To Hallsville Street

ATLANTA – A new sidewalk will be constructed along Cider Lane in Hallsville later this year, according to plans approved in April by TxDOT.

The sidewalk will extend from US 80 to Cal Young Road. “This will help provide a safe path for pedestrian traffic in that area,” said area engineer Wendy Starkes. The sidewalks will include pedestrian ramps that are wheelchair accessible.

THK Construction LLC of Longview was awarded the contract for the project with a bid of $457,811.

“TxDOT will oversee the construction of this project, which is being largely funded with federal money,” Starkes added. The Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program covers 80 percent of the cost. State and local entities will cover the remainder of the cost.

Work on the project is expected to begin in August and should take about five months to complete.