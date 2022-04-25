Jimi Hendrix's personally owned and played guitar is headlining Iconic Auctions' Amazing Music Auction, closing April 30

Guitar legend Jimi Hendrix’s personally owned and played 1967 Fender Sunburst Stratocaster guitar. Hendrix played the guitar on the song Devil’s Children, recorded in 1967.

Jimi Hendrix’s handwritten working lyrics for the song Crosstown Traffic from his Electric Ladyland album, rare and desirable, since you rarely see handwritten lyrics to published songs.

Drum kit personally owned and played by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during their 2005 “In Your Honor” tour, especially noteworthy as he passed away just a month ago.

Elvis Presley’s personally owned (and extensively worn) 1950s silver ID bracelet, part of a larger collection of jewelry given to Patsy Presley by her uncle, Vernon Presley.