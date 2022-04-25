Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,296 in the last 365 days.

ADVISORY: Senate Dems to Host Virtual Hearing on School-Based Health Centers Tomorrow at Noon

Policy Hearing - Expanding School Based Health Centers in Pennsylvania

ROYERSFORD, April 25, 2022 – State Senator Katie Muth, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senator Art Haywood tomorrow to co-host a virtual Senate Democratic Policy Committee hearing on expanding school-based health centers in Pennsylvania.

The hearing will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, April 26 at noon on Zoom. Anyone interested in participating can register in advance by clicking here

The hearing will feature discussion on school-based health centers (SBHCs) which place critically-needed services like medical, behavioral, dental, and vision care directly in schools so that all young people, no matter their zip code, have an equal opportunity to learn and grow. The hearing will feature two panels of testimony from advocates and professionals in education, health care, and public policy.

The hearing will also be live-streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page.

Media participation is encouraged.

 # #  #

You just read:

ADVISORY: Senate Dems to Host Virtual Hearing on School-Based Health Centers Tomorrow at Noon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.