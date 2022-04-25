ADVISORY: Senate Dems to Host Virtual Hearing on School-Based Health Centers Tomorrow at Noon

ROYERSFORD, April 25, 2022 – State Senator Katie Muth, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senator Art Haywood tomorrow to co-host a virtual Senate Democratic Policy Committee hearing on expanding school-based health centers in Pennsylvania.

The hearing will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, April 26 at noon on Zoom. Anyone interested in participating can register in advance by clicking here.

The hearing will feature discussion on school-based health centers (SBHCs) which place critically-needed services like medical, behavioral, dental, and vision care directly in schools so that all young people, no matter their zip code, have an equal opportunity to learn and grow. The hearing will feature two panels of testimony from advocates and professionals in education, health care, and public policy.

The hearing will also be live-streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page.

Media participation is encouraged.

# # #