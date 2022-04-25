Skyworks Aeronautics Adds Head of Certification

Mr. Jefferey Bartlett, Skyworks Aeronautics Head of Certification

Mr. Bartlett has obtained no less than five Design Organization Approvals which is a clear demonstration of his in-depth knowledge of certification requirements

The Skyworks Board is thrilled to have such an experienced individual join the company’s senior leadership team to lead its certification efforts.” — Steve G. Stevanovich, Skyworks’ Co-Founder and Executive Chairman