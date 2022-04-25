Skyworks Aeronautics Adds Head of Certification
The Skyworks Board is thrilled to have such an experienced individual join the company’s senior leadership team to lead its certification efforts.”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that Mr. Jeffrey Bartlett has joined the company as Head of Certification. He will be based in Skyworks Aeronautics’ U.K. offices.
— Steve G. Stevanovich, Skyworks’ Co-Founder and Executive Chairman
Mr. Bartlett has spent the last thirty-seven years in the aircraft regulatory, certification and design field. Originally trained in mechanical engineering, Mr. Bartlett worked on the design and certification of the innovative Edgely EA-7 Optica observation aircraft. Subsequently, he has held the roles of Head of the Design Organization and Chief of the Office of Airworthiness for a number of European and UK Design Organization Approval holders and has been a Design Signatory across a broad range of disciplines for multiple organizations.
Over the years, Mr. Bartlett’s passion for innovative aerospace solutions has seen him engaged in many sectors of the industry including transport airplanes, piston and gas turbine engines, interiors, specialist helicopter modifications, and gyroplane development programs. As a result, he has gained broad experience of working with both the UK and European aviation regulatory bodies (the UK’s CAA and the EU’s EASA), and is experienced in obtaining and maintaining aviation Approvals, in particular, Design Approvals. Mr. Bartlett has obtained no less than five Design Organization Approvals (DOA’s) which is a clear demonstration of his in-depth knowledge of certification requirements.
“Jeff’s exceptional experience and success in aircraft certification will be very valuable as Skyworks expands globally.” stated Skyworks Co-Founder and CEO, John Michel. “We are excited to welcome him to our team.”
“I am very excited to be joining the Skyworks Aeronautics team.” Jeff shared. “Skyworks gyroplanes hold the potential to revolutionize flight in a diverse range of aircraft markets” he added.
Mr. Bartlett’s interest in aviation was kindled at the age of five when he had his first flight in an early model Cessna 172. While still a teenager, he qualified as a private pilot and through the years has co-owned a number of light airplanes.
“The Skyworks Board is thrilled to have such an experienced individual join the company’s senior leadership team to lead its certification efforts.” stated Steve G. Stevanovich, Skyworks’ Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.
About Skyworks Aeronautics
Skyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway-independent aircraft.
Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.skyworks-aero.com
