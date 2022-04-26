ISSIP Announces 2022 Excellence in Service Innovation and Distinguished Recognition Awards
Our evaluations become more difficult each year. The winning teams demonstrate exceptionally clear outcomes across the multiple dimensions of innovation: technology, people, and value co-creation.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the membership organization advancing Service Innovation for our interconnected world, today announced the winners of the 2022 Excellence in Service Innovation Awards and the Distinguished Recognition Awards.
Organizations applying for the annual ISSIP Excellence in Service Innovation Award undergo a rigorous evaluation by ISSIP’s Awards Committee, comprised of experts from industry and academia that are not affiliated with the submitting companies. Submissions are judged by scoring on the uniqueness, creativity, technical merit, value generation and impact of the innovative solution in each of three categories: ‘impact to business,’ ‘impact to society’ and ‘impact to innovation.’ The ISSIP Excellence in Service award is given to a company or organization that has designed, developed, or deployed a novel solution that, in the judgment of, the ISSIP Awards Committee, is the most innovative of all the submissions for that year in its category.
The 2022 ISSIP Excellence in Service Award winners by category are:
--Impact to Innovation: Cisco Systems for Advanced Automation with Machine Reasoning
--Impact to Business: Cisco Customer Experience for Business Critical Services Design Insights
--Impact to Society: Van Robotics for ABii
The Distinguished Recognition Award is given each year to submissions that represent innovative and impactful service designs and implementations from which service innovators around the world can derive inspiration. The judging criteria are the uniqueness, creativity, technical merit, value generation and impact of the innovative solution.
Terri Griffith, ISSIP President said, “The ISSIP 2022 Excellence in Service Innovation and Distinguished Recognition Awards highlight critical contributions to advancing service innovation in business and society. Each year we receive many strong submissions. Our evaluations become more difficult each year. The winning teams demonstrate exceptionally clear outcomes across the multiple dimensions of innovation: technology, people, and value co-creation.”
The 2022 winners of the ISSIP Distinguished Recognition Awards are:
ServCollab – Serving Humanity Through Collaboration
FirstRoot – Improving financial literacy, civic engagement, and design thinking through Participatory Budgeting in schools
FrogData LLC: FrogData Decision Intelligence Platform
Siemens Large Drive Applications: Technology with Purpose – Siemens helps reduce destruction of aquatic life by 85%
Z-inspection® Initiative: A process to assess trustworthy AI in Practice
Penn State University: Smart Landscaping Services
PieEye, Inc.: Brand Friendly Privacy for eCommerce
Cisco Customer Experience (CX): Place in Network (PIN)
Bell and Howell: Remote360 for Service Excellence
LABORA: Payroll Remittance For Farm Workers
University of Kassel, ISF Munich -Institute for Social Science Research, Cognigy GmbH, Lyncronize GmbH, Publicplan GmbH, Starke + Reichert GmbH, Controlware GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG – Human-centric Hybrid Intelligence Service Support (HISS)
With Impact awardees receive an ISSIP Badge for Excellence In Service Innovation. Distinguished Recognition awardees receive an ISSIP Badge for Distinguished Recognition.
All the offerings (listed above) are exemplar service innovations that seek to improve win-win interactions and change in business and society.
About ISSIP
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘IZip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, technology enabled, value co-creation for our interconnected world. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 40 countries and is recognized for the value of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations with other organizations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
Michele Carroll
ISSIP, Executive Director
+1 925-980-1767
michele@issip.org
