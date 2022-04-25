Submit Release
REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet in Dare County April 28; Public hearings and Advisory Council meeting scheduled for April 27

Morehead City, NC

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet April 28 at the Dare County Government Complex, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo. A public input and comment period is scheduled for noon. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to three minutes per person. 

The Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet at 2 p.m. on April 27 at the same location.

Two public hearings on Inlet Hazard Area (IHA) updates will be held, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hyde County Government Center, 30 Oyster Creek Road, Swan Quarter and April 27 at 4:00 p.m. at the Dare County Government Center, 954 Marshall C Collins Drive, Manteo. All meetings are open to the public.

WHO: N.C. Division of Coastal Management WHAT: Public hearing on IHA updates WHEN: April 27 at 11 a.m. WHERE: Hyde County Government Center, 30 Oyster Creek Road, Swan Quarter

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council WHAT: Meeting WHEN: April 27 at 2 p.m. WHERE: Dare County Government Complex, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo

WHO: N.C. Division of Coastal Management WHAT: Public hearing on IHA updates WHEN: April 27 at 4 p.m. WHERE: Dare County Government Complex, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo

WHO:  N.C. Coastal Resources Commission WHAT: Regular Business Meeting WHEN: April 28 at 9 a.m. *Public input and comment period - Noon WHERE: Dare County Government Complex, 954 Marshall C. Collins Drive, Manteo

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:      •Consideration of a variance request regarding beach mats     •Consideration of Approval of the following Amendments: 15A NCAC .0304; .0305; .0306; .0308; .0309; .0310; 7J .1200; .1202; .1203; .1204; .1205; .1206; Repeal 7H .0104; 7J .1301-.1303 – Beach Management Plans; 15A NCAC 7M .0302; .0307; Repeal 7M .0301; .0303; .0306; .0308 - Shoreline Access Polices; 15A NCAC 07H .0208(b)(6) & 7H .1201 - Structural Boat Covers; 15A NCAC 7J .0403 & .0404 – Development Period Extension; 15A NCAC 07H. 0308 and 7H .1801 &.1805 – GP for Beach Bulldozing; 15A NCAC 07H. 030 and 7K .0208 - Elevation of Structures •Overview of CRC Estuarine Shoreline Rules & Stabilization     •Overview of Virginia Estuarine Shoreline Rules & Stabilization     •Proposed Changes to CAMA Land Use Planning Program Consistency Determinations         •Proposed Extension of General Permit Timeframe

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS: A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.  

REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet in Dare County April 28; Public hearings and Advisory Council meeting scheduled for April 27

