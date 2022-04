Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings Announces Formation and Leads Recapitalization of Rohrer Aesthetics

Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC (BOAxH) announced its formation today, with medical aesthetics industry executive NJ Wazaney as CEO.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings , LLC (BOAxH) announced its formation today, with medical aesthetics industry executive NJ Wazaney as CEO and a mandate to build a platform providing unique and innovative products and services in the medicalaesthetics industry. BOAxH, which is backed by Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & FounderCapital (Chief Capital) and Tamarix Equity Partners L.P. (Tamarix) also announced the closing ofits foundational investment in the recapitalization of Rohrer Aesthetics (Rohrer), a leadingprovider of non-invasive, energy-based aesthetics products to a variety of physician practices andmedical spas across the country.BOAxH was created by a team of life science and aesthetic medical professionals with over 30years of collective industry experience and led by industry executive NJ Wazaney. BOAxH’smandate is to build a medical aesthetics industry eco-system to provide complementary andinnovative products and services. BOAxH CEO NJ Wazaney stated, “Our goal is to build adisruptive portfolio of proven medical technology companies within the high-growth aestheticsindustry. BOAxH has a differentiated value creation program and capital strategy to grow throughpartnerships, alliances and acquisitions. We are excited to partner with Rohrer Aesthetics andits visionary founder Mark Rohrer, and the Chief Capital and Tamarix team”.Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Homewood, AL, Rohrer Aesthetics has swiftly expandedits product portfolio to include over 10 medical energy-based devices that provide a wide rangeof functionality for non-invasive aesthetics procedures with maximum effectiveness andexcellent patient outcomes. Rohrer provides a compelling value proposition to its physician andmedical spa customers, as it delivers superior clinical performance to patients and ROI to itscustomers by providing quality, multi-functional platforms at affordable price points. Rohrerfounder and President Mark Rohrer commented, “Rohrer has achieved outstanding growthduring the last 5 years and has the ability to become a much larger player in the space. We foundgreat alignment with Chief Capital and Tamarix from a growth, leadership and cultureperspective, and we are thrilled to partner with their teams, and know that NJ Wazaney has theexperience and vision to help us take the Company to the next level as part of the BOAxH eco-system.”Michael Shein, Managing Partner at Chief Capital said “Rohrer has built an impressive team anda market-leading position with a strong culture of quality and successful patient outcomes. Weare incredibly excited to partner with NJ Wazaney, Mark Rohrer and the BOAxH/Rohrer team tosupport the build-out of the BOAxH platform and Rohrer’s continued rapid growth.”Mark Hauser, Managing Partner of Tamarix added “We are proud to partner with NJ Wazaneyand Mark Rohrer and their team to build an innovative and quality aesthetics business,capitalizing on the historical success and market leadership of Rohrer Aesthetics.”About Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings (BOAxH)Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings (BOAxH) is a platform created by a team with over 30 years ofhighly experienced life science and aesthetic medical professionals and advisors focusing onunique and innovative products and services in the medical aesthetics space. Our vision is tocreate a value-added eco-system of complimentary products and services for the medspa andphysician markets. For more information, visit www.blueoceanax.com About Rohrer Aesthetics Inc. (Rohrer)Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Rohrer Aesthetics (Rohrer) provides non-invasive energy-based device aesthetics products (lasers) to a variety of physician practice types (plastic surgeons,dermatologists, etc.) and medical spas. Rohrer’s products are utilized for a wide range ofprocedures, delivering unique solutions for a number of physical aesthetic needs, including skintightening, tattoo removal, fat reduction, and hair removal. Rohrer’s reputation for providingcost effective, high quality, reliable products has positioned the Company for further expansionin the aesthetic market. For more information, visit www.rohreraesthetics.com About Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital (Chief Capital)Chief Capital provides flexible private equity for entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, andcorporate carveouts. The firm partners with management owners to help realize their visionsand provide long-term capital, resources and expertise to accelerate growth and providegenerational liquidity. Chief Capital customizes each investment to meet the objectives of itsentrepreneur and family partners. With 40+ years of experience, Chief Capital focuses on nichelower middle market companies with an emphasis on healthcare, healthcare services, businessservices and niche manufacturing segments. Chief Capital successfully exited two of its 2019vintage platform build-up investments, RQM+ and TTG Imaging Solutions, in H2 2021 andcompleted the strategic add-on acquisition of General Rubber Corporation for its EFM EquipmentCompany industrial platform in Q1 2022. Please visit www.chiefcap.com for more information.About Tamarix Equity Partners L.P. (Tamarix)Tamarix is a private equity firm founded by seasoned professionals with over 30 years ofinvestment experience. Having invested over $1 billion in more than 80 companies, Tamarixassists management teams in growing their business and enhancing value. Tamarix is a trustedpartner to families, founders and managers of small businesses, providing capital and strategicexpertise to growing lower middle-market businesses. Please visit www.tamarixcapital.com formore information.