Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings Announces Formation and Leads Recapitalization of Rohrer Aesthetics
Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC (BOAxH) announced its formation today, with medical aesthetics industry executive NJ Wazaney as CEO.
We are excited to partner with Rohrer Aesthetics and its visionary founder Mark Rohrer, and the Chief Capital and Tamarix team”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC (BOAxH) announced its formation today, with medical aesthetics industry executive NJ Wazaney as CEO and a mandate to build a platform providing unique and innovative products and services in the medical
— NJ Wazaney, CEO
aesthetics industry. BOAxH, which is backed by Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder
Capital (Chief Capital) and Tamarix Equity Partners L.P. (Tamarix) also announced the closing of
its foundational investment in the recapitalization of Rohrer Aesthetics (Rohrer), a leading
provider of non-invasive, energy-based aesthetics products to a variety of physician practices and
medical spas across the country.
BOAxH was created by a team of life science and aesthetic medical professionals with over 30
years of collective industry experience and led by industry executive NJ Wazaney. BOAxH’s
mandate is to build a medical aesthetics industry eco-system to provide complementary and
innovative products and services. BOAxH CEO NJ Wazaney stated, “Our goal is to build a
disruptive portfolio of proven medical technology companies within the high-growth aesthetics
industry. BOAxH has a differentiated value creation program and capital strategy to grow through
partnerships, alliances and acquisitions. We are excited to partner with Rohrer Aesthetics and
its visionary founder Mark Rohrer, and the Chief Capital and Tamarix team”.
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Homewood, AL, Rohrer Aesthetics has swiftly expanded
its product portfolio to include over 10 medical energy-based devices that provide a wide range
of functionality for non-invasive aesthetics procedures with maximum effectiveness and
excellent patient outcomes. Rohrer provides a compelling value proposition to its physician and
medical spa customers, as it delivers superior clinical performance to patients and ROI to its
customers by providing quality, multi-functional platforms at affordable price points. Rohrer
founder and President Mark Rohrer commented, “Rohrer has achieved outstanding growth
during the last 5 years and has the ability to become a much larger player in the space. We found
great alignment with Chief Capital and Tamarix from a growth, leadership and culture
perspective, and we are thrilled to partner with their teams, and know that NJ Wazaney has the
experience and vision to help us take the Company to the next level as part of the BOAxH eco-
system.”
Michael Shein, Managing Partner at Chief Capital said “Rohrer has built an impressive team and
a market-leading position with a strong culture of quality and successful patient outcomes. We
are incredibly excited to partner with NJ Wazaney, Mark Rohrer and the BOAxH/Rohrer team to
support the build-out of the BOAxH platform and Rohrer’s continued rapid growth.”
Mark Hauser, Managing Partner of Tamarix added “We are proud to partner with NJ Wazaney
and Mark Rohrer and their team to build an innovative and quality aesthetics business,
capitalizing on the historical success and market leadership of Rohrer Aesthetics.”
About Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings (BOAxH)
Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings (BOAxH) is a platform created by a team with over 30 years of
highly experienced life science and aesthetic medical professionals and advisors focusing on
unique and innovative products and services in the medical aesthetics space. Our vision is to
create a value-added eco-system of complimentary products and services for the medspa and
physician markets. For more information, visit www.blueoceanax.com
About Rohrer Aesthetics Inc. (Rohrer)
Headquartered in Birmingham, AL, Rohrer Aesthetics (Rohrer) provides non-invasive energy-
based device aesthetics products (lasers) to a variety of physician practice types (plastic surgeons,
dermatologists, etc.) and medical spas. Rohrer’s products are utilized for a wide range of
procedures, delivering unique solutions for a number of physical aesthetic needs, including skin
tightening, tattoo removal, fat reduction, and hair removal. Rohrer’s reputation for providing
cost effective, high quality, reliable products has positioned the Company for further expansion
in the aesthetic market. For more information, visit www.rohreraesthetics.com
About Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital (Chief Capital)
Chief Capital provides flexible private equity for entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and
corporate carveouts. The firm partners with management owners to help realize their visions
and provide long-term capital, resources and expertise to accelerate growth and provide
generational liquidity. Chief Capital customizes each investment to meet the objectives of its
entrepreneur and family partners. With 40+ years of experience, Chief Capital focuses on niche
lower middle market companies with an emphasis on healthcare, healthcare services, business
services and niche manufacturing segments. Chief Capital successfully exited two of its 2019
vintage platform build-up investments, RQM+ and TTG Imaging Solutions, in H2 2021 and
completed the strategic add-on acquisition of General Rubber Corporation for its EFM Equipment
Company industrial platform in Q1 2022. Please visit www.chiefcap.com for more information.
About Tamarix Equity Partners L.P. (Tamarix)
Tamarix is a private equity firm founded by seasoned professionals with over 30 years of
investment experience. Having invested over $1 billion in more than 80 companies, Tamarix
assists management teams in growing their business and enhancing value. Tamarix is a trusted
partner to families, founders and managers of small businesses, providing capital and strategic
expertise to growing lower middle-market businesses. Please visit www.tamarixcapital.com for
more information.
NJ Wazaney
Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings
